All fans rejected from high school basketball game in Rhode Island

(WISH) — All spectators were removed Friday from a high school basketball game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Local journalists reported that police were called to help a resource officer with a “large and unruly” crowd during a girls basketball game between Pawtucket and Cranston West.

“Everyone’s concern is the kids. For the most part, I find the students aren’t the problem. Generally, (parents) see something that’s not going their child’s way and they think it’s a direct attack on their kid or their own community.” Providence Journal reporter Eric Rueb said. “My hope is that more people will be active in documenting these things and putting it out there so people understand, ‘It’s me, I am the problem.’

“At some point, adults need to look in the mirror and say, ‘What kind of example are we setting?’”

Blackstone Valley’s Call Times reported that team Pawtucket was up 28-18 when play was halted after two players engaged in “a pushing and shoving match” near midcourt.

“Before you knew it, the rest of the players on the floor crowded around their respective teammates and attempted to defuse the situation as best as humanly possible.”

Call Times’ Brendan McGair reported, “Before long, fans who clearly crossed the line were being escorted to the door by police and school officials. The three-person officiating crew deemed that if the game were to continue, it would be best to clear the gym of fans.”

Once play resumed, Pawtucket went on to post a 49-38 win.

“The important thing is the safety of the kids and fans. I think with the help of everyone, we took care of that,” Pawtucket athletic director Dino Campopiano said in a statement “It’s an unfortunate situation that happened, but there was doubt that we were going to finish the game.”