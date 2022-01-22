National

All monkeys accounted for after trailer crashes in Pennsylvania

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., on Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck. They were transporting 100 monkeys and several were on the loose at the time of the photo. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

(CNN) — A collision between a dump truck and a trailer carrying about 100 monkeys on Friday scattered crates of live animals across a road in Montour County, Pennsylvania, and prompted a search for a “small number of monkeys,” the state police said.

On Saturday night, two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) troopers, Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher, tweeted “All monkeys have been accounted for.”

One monkey had been unaccounted for Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop F.

Temperatures were below freezing on Friday night.

Police initially tweeted “a small number of monkeys may have fled the crash scene into the surrounding area,” following the accident that blocked traffic on SR 54 at I-80 near Danville.

It’s unclear how many monkeys were missing.

CNN affiliate WOLF reported the monkeys were being taken to a lab at the time of the collision.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was involved in searching for the remaining monkey, according to PSP.

“We are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey,” the PSP tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the accident.

