1  of  10
Closings
BARTHOLOMEW CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN HOWARD SCHOOL CORPORATION KOKOMO SCHOOL CORP. PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS SHELBYVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOLS SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN SCHOOL CORP.

All-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champs to vie for share of $1.5 million

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer plays in a tournament at the World Series of Poker, in Las Vegas. The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.

NBC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” debuting 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest,” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: