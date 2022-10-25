National

Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo

This March 20, 2018 photo shows the Venmo app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts.

The e-commerce giant said in a news release the payment option will be available for select customers beginning on Tuesday.

By Black Friday, it will be available nationally. Venmo is largely known for peer-to-peer transactions, but it has been expanding its offering to allow payments to businesses.

Amazon’s move to offer more payment options comes as sluggish online sales have pushed the company to put the brakes on its warehouse expansion plans.

Retailers have also been skittish about the holiday shopping season and are offering more discounts to clear bloated inventories and lure in inflation-hit consumers.