Americans are once again dealing with rising grocery costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As inflation continues to impact every aspect of the U.S., more Americans are once again dealing with high grocery costs.

A study by the U.S. Labor Department says the cost of groceries was 5.8% higher in May than they were last year, with goods like margarine and flour seeing over a 15% increase in prices.

