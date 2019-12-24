Americans worth six figures most likely to have credit card debt

A Mastercard, American Express and Visa credit and debit cards surrounded by U.S. dollars (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

(WISH) — A new survey found 42% of all adults in the United States have credit card debt, and, surprisingly, Americans worth six figures are the most likely to owe.

The survey by consumer financial services company Bankrate found that 58% of people with a net worth of more than $100,000 owe at least $2,500. Another 39% owe at least $5,000 in credit card debt.

The survey found the most common reason for owing money on credit cards was paying for day-to-day expenses such as groceries and child care. That trails behind retail purchases like clothes and electronics.

The survey also found Generation X — people age 39 to 54 — are most likely to carry credit card debt, followed by baby boomers.

Bankrate also suggests some ways to manage credit card debt: Track your spending and create separate accounts for spending needs.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.