America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge gets decked out in holiday lights

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WISH) — One Tennessee attraction is getting a holiday makeover for people who aren’t afraid of heights.

Gatlinburg Sky Lift Park is decking out its bridge with lights and archways.

The sky bridge spans over a valley in the Smokey Mountains. At 680 feet, it’s the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

It bills itself as a family attraction, but with glass floor paneels that look straight down 140 feet, you may want to leave timid relatives behind.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.