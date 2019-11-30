America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge gets decked out in holiday lights

National

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WISH) — One Tennessee attraction is getting a holiday makeover for people who aren’t afraid of heights.

Gatlinburg Sky Lift Park is decking out its bridge with lights and archways.

The sky bridge spans over a valley in the Smokey Mountains. At 680 feet, it’s the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

It bills itself as a family attraction, but with glass floor paneels that look straight down 140 feet, you may want to leave timid relatives behind.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: