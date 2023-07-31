Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25

Angus Cloud, pictured here in West Hollywood in 2021, has died, his family announced in a statement to CNN on July 31. He was 25. (Provided Photo/ Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Angus Cloud, a rising actor best known for his role in the HBO drama “Euphoria,” has died, his family announced in a statement to CNN on Monday.

He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they wrote.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s breakout role came in 2019 as Fezco, a sweet-natured drug dealer who cared deeply for Rue, played by Zendaya, in “Euphoria.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson told CNN. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The Oakland native recalled in an interview with iD in March how he was discovered on the streets of Brooklyn by a casting agent,

“I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he laughed. “Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense. Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”

When “Euphoria” took off, Cloud said he was surprised by his own success.

“The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part,” he told the publication. “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

Mental health resources