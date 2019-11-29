Animals die in barn fire at African wildlife park in Ohio

by: Associated Press and WISH Staff Reports

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP/WISH) — Several animals have died in a Thursday night fire at a wildlife park in northern Ohio.

The Sandusky Register reports a blaze began Thursday just after 6 p.m. at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio.

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property.

The park posted on Facebook, “Our African Safari Wildlife Park team is devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire that was discovered early Thanksgiving evening. We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals.”

Fire officials confirmed a building was on fire. It was immediately known what caused the fire.

The park said it will be closed Friday.

