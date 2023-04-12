Another bank shooting victim released from hospital; officer remains critical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — Another person injured in Monday’s mass shooting in an Old National Bank in downtown Louisville was released from the hospital.

The update was made by the University of Louisville Hospital via Twitter on Wednesday. This brings the number of patients released to 6.

Officer Nicholas Wilt, the officer critically injured during the shooting, is still in critical condition, according to hospital staff. The staff also says the other patient is in fair condition.

