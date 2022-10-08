National

Another man arrested after slaying of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd

This combo of images released by the Illinois State Police, shows Darius D. Sullivan, left, and Xandria A. Harris, two people authorities were searching for Thursday, Dec. 30 2021, who are believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel. (Illinois State Police via AP)

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say another person has been arrested in connection with the killing of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel in late December.

Illinois police said Friday it arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris of Bradley on Wednesday on two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

On Dec. 29, the Bradley Police Department responded to a Comfort Inn on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle.

Police say Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed and Officer Tyler Bailey was shot and critically wounded. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were charged with first-degree murder.

Sullivan was arrested in North Manchesrer, Indiana.

