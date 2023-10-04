Asian-inspired sliders coming to White Castle in time for National Noodle Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White Castle is drawing inspiration from Asian flavors, creating three new sliders in collaboration with Maruchan Inc., maker of popular ramen noodle soup.

These new recipes will arrive at all White Castles and frozen food sections of retailers nationwide on Friday for National Noodle Day.

“White Castle is in the business of creating memorable moments around delicious food, and these Asian-inspired recipes accomplish just that,” Vice President of White Castle Jamie Richardson said in a news release.

The three new recipes are:

Maruchan Ramen Sliders

Pork Belly Chicken Sliders

Bahn-Mi Sliders

from left to right: Maruchan Ramen, Pork Belly Chicken, and Bahn-Mi Sliders (photo credit/White Castle)

“We know that Cravers appreciate new and bold flavors and we wanted to create a Slider with a combination of ingredients that had never been developed before,” said Richardson.