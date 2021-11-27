National

At least 30 people burglarize a Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

At least 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Black Friday and stole electronics. (Google Maps via CNN)

(CNN) — At least 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Black Friday and stole electronics, according to a Burnsville Police statement.

No one was injured and no weapons were drawn during the incident that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the city, approximately 15 miles south of Minneapolis, police say.

It is not yet known how much merchandise was taken from the store in Friday’s theft, the statement said.

Police had not made any arrests as of Friday night, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Burnsville Police.

Another Best Buy, approximately 25 miles away, was also burglarized on Friday. The city of Maplewood said on Saturday that 10 to 12 “adult and juvenile suspects” entered the store at the same time at about 8:10 p.m. and took “televisions, tablets and hoverboards,” among other things.

The suspects had already left the store by the time police got there, the city said in a release.

Maplewood police are investigating whether this theft is related to the one in the Burnsville Best Buy.

The police said earlier that there were six people involved in the Maplewood theft.