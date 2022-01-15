National

At least 4 hostages being held at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, official says

The FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation Jan. 15, 2022, at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyvillem Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson. (Photo Provided/WFAA via CNN)

(CNN) — The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN there are believed to be at least four hostages.

There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said, adding that police have evacuated the area.

“The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building.” Nelson said.

There is “no threat to the general public” at this time, Nelson added.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Colleyville is located about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd,” the Colleyville Police Department said on social media. “All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

“We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media,” the police said.

From The Associated Press

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that apparent negotiations could be heard between the alleged hostage taker and police. The paper reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.

The man repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was armed.

It wasn’t clear how many people were in the building in Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.