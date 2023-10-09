At least 9 US citizens dead in Israel conflict, National Security Council says

The Iron Dome defense missile system attempts to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on October 8. (Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Nine U.S. citizens have died in the conflict in Israel, a US National Security Council spokesperson said Monday.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

US authorities have been scrambling to establish how many Americans have been killed or taken hostage in the conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday that the US was “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans, and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said Americans are among the “scores” of hostages being held in Gaza.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller told CNN’s Phil Mattingly on Monday that US authorities are in close contact with Israel’s government and the families of those affected by the attack.

This story is breaking and will be updated.