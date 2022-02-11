National

At least ten people, including nine officers, injured in Phoenix shooting and barricade situation

(CNN) — A woman and nine police officers were injured during a shooting early Friday in a Phoenix suburb, police said.

An officer responding to a report of a shooting was invited inside a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix, by a suspect who then “ambushed” the officer with gunfire while still outside the house about 2:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Andy Williams, a police spokesman.

The officer was struck multiple times but managed to retreat and call for backup, Williams said.

A man then came out of the home holding an infant and placed the baby on the ground before he was detained, according to Williams.

The suspect inside the home then opened fire on other officers — striking four of them — as they attempted to bring the infant to safety, Williams said.

Four other officers were struck by bullet ricochets or shrapnel, but stayed at the scene, according to Williams.

The man who carried out the infant was not part of the ambush, Williams said, adding the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The gunman barricaded himself in the home after the officers returned fire, according to Williams. He was later found dead in the home.

Williams said a woman who was the subject of the initial shooting report was in “extremely critical” condition. The responding officer and the other four shot right after him sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expressed support for the officers via Twitter.

“Please continue to pray for the five Phoenix Police officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night—no matter the circumstances—to protect our state from danger. Their unwavering courage & sacrifice helps to keep us safe. Arizona is deeply grateful,” he wrote.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams recalled that another officer, Tyler Moldovan, was still recovering after being shot multiple times in December.

“If I seem upset, I am,” the police chief told reporters. “This is senseless. It doesn’t need to happen. It continues to happen over and over again.”

Williams, the police spokesman, said the infant is safe. He said the injured woman was the girlfriend of the suspect.