CHICAGO (WISH) — The Cook County State Attorney’s Office in Illinois has a new hire dedicated to helping victims deal with trauma.

Meet Hatty, a Labrador retriever, sworn in as the office’s first facility comfort dog.

State’s attorney Kim Foxx gave Hatty her official badge on Tuesday.

It’s Hatty’s job to help young and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence.

The pup is two years old and she was trained by inmates at an Illinois prison.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.