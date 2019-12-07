Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $120,000

MIAMI (WFOR/CNN) — You may say this is just bananas.

A piece of art, a banana duct-taped to a wall, sold for $120,000.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is known for his off-the-wall work. The piece called “The Comedian” was displayed at Miami’s prestigious Art Basel art fair.

What’s the message the artist is trying to get across? Some believe the piece is mocking the art world and its inequalities. Others simply say don’t overthink it.

We guess someone just found this too “a-peeling” to resist.

Jokes aside, there were actually three editions of this piece, and the third will likely collect the highest price, $150,000.