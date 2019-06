NEW YORK (MEDIA GENERAL) – The baseball world mourns one of its own Wednesday. New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra died late Tuesday of natural causes. He was 90.

Berra, known as much for his quick quips and malapropisms, won 10 World Series rings with the Yankees. Berra, a three-time American League MVP, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972.

Baseball’s best took to Twitter to acknowledge No. 8.

No! Say it ain’t so. He was a good man, my former manager and friend! RIP Yogi. https://t.co/X5SauCYQty– Dave Winfield (@DaveWinfieldHOF) September 23, 2015

As much as we’ll remember Yogi Berra for his glorious baseball life, his service to our country needs to be remembered, too. He was a legend- Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) September 23, 2015

Sorry to hear of the passing of one of baseballs greatest! Words can’t describe what he meant to the game and city of New York. #YogiBerra– Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) September 23, 2015

My thoughts and prayers to the Berra Family!!! Yogi you were an icon and legend to us all who play this amazing game of ⚾️!!! #8 #YogiBerra– Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) September 23, 2015

I choose to believe that his last words were a doozy #Yogi– Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 23, 2015