‘Be ready’: 12-year-old girl arrested for Snapchat threat against Florida middle school

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old middle school student has been arrested after deputies say she posted a school shooting threat on a social media app.

A school resource deputy at Barrington Middle School in Lithia was approached by a student just before noon Thursday. The student alerted the deputy to a Snapchat post mentioning a school threat.

Deputies say they learned the Snapchat was posted by a 7th-grade student at Burns Middle School in Brandon. The post allegedly referenced an intention to carry out a school shooting.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it read, “Dear bms students I will be shooting that skool [sic] up September 3 2019 be ready say your goodbyes to you’re [sic] family because that is finel [sic]…Goodluck (; be ready.”

The school resource deputy at Burns Middle School was notified and spoke with the student. Deputies say the girl admitted to sending and later deleting the Snapchat.

The 12-year-old girl is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office takes all school threats – verbal,

written or posted to social media – very seriously,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We have a zero-tolerance policy. It is important for parents to know what their children are posting online. If you make a school threat of any kind, you will be arrested and charged accordingly.”