National

Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours.

The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

The Bears say the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas. They also say they would seek no public funding for the stadium if the sale of the property is completed and if they decide to move there. But they would seek taxpayer assistance for the rest of the project.

The organization signed a purchase agreement last year for the 326-acre tract of land about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field.

Provided photo/Chicago Bears open letter regarding Arlington Park

Provided photo/Chicago Bears open letter regarding Arlington Park