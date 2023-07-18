Beenie Von Weenie crowned fastest wiener dog in the West

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only one dog can be the “Fastest Wiener in the West,” and this year, the title belongs to a rapid little wiener dog from Fullerton, California.

Beenie Von Weenie out-hustled a field of fleet-footed dachshunds Saturday night to win the 2023 Wienerschnitzel Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course in Los Alamitos, California.

The shorthaired ween joined more than a dozen dachshunds for a series of 50-yard heats before the championship race to determine the wiener winner.

When the main event rolled around, the doxies darted out of the starting gates — but none of them could keep up with Beenie Von Weenie.

“I’ve been coming every year. And he nailed it. He won a doghouse and $1,000. And the title, ‘The Fastest Wienie of the West!’” proud owner Nicolee Leonard told ABC 7.

Along with the title of “Fastest Wiener in the West,” Beenie Von Weenie received a brand new dog house. His mom, Nicole, took home $1,000 in cash and a trophy.

Dachshunds are some of the most popular puppers in the United States. In 2022, the noble wiener dog was No. 9 on the American Kennel Club’s list of most popular U.S. dog breeds.