Benched high school basketball player, brother assault coach after game in Texas

WILLIS, Texas. (WISH) — A high school basketball player and his older brother were arrested after police say they attacked his coach in a parking lot for benching him during a game.

The Montgomery County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Willis High School on a report of an assault that had happened in the school parking lot on Dec. 5 at 9:52 p.m.

The basketball coach for the high school told officers he was assaulted by several people, including one of his players, identified as 17-year-old Jevin Allen after the team returned from their game against Conroe High School.

Deputies noted the coach had injuries to his neck, face, and arms as a result of the assault.

According to the coach, Jevin was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which upset Jevin and his family.

Upon the team’s arrival at the school, Jevin and his family were waiting in the parking lot. The coach told officers that he went into the school and when he came back out, Jevin and his family were still there.

Police say that Jevin and his family approached the coach and began a verbal confrontation, which escalated to Jevin punching him in the face.

At the same time, Jevin’s 22-year-old brother Jarrick Allen, began hitting the coach.

According to a release, another coach witnessed the assault and attempted to break it up, along with other bystanders. Once the fight broke up, both brothers fled the scene.

Deputies reviewed parking lot surveillance footage and interviewed multiple witnesses, matching the claims of the coach assaulted.

Both brothers were located and placed under arrest for assault on a public servant and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Jevin and Jarrick were released after posting a $23,000 bond each.