Bengals, NFL Foundation donate $75,000 to Dayton

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals and NFL Foundation are donating $75,000 to help those directly affected by a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio that left 10 people dead.

The donation to The Dayton Foundation will go to a fund for the wounded and the families of those killed in the city’s popular Oregon District early Sunday. The shooting occurred a few hours after 22 people were killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The Bengals made the hour-long drive to Dayton last month and held their first training camp practice there as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. The league considers a game played in Dayton in 1920 as its first.

