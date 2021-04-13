National

Biden to announce withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN) — President Joe Biden plans to announce Tuesday a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming twentieth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, according to three people familiar with the plans.

The withdrawal extends the US troop presence past a May 1 deadline set by the Trump administration in an agreement with the Taliban, but only by a matter of months.

Biden has been weighing the decision for months with his advisers and signaled he did not believe US troops should remain in the country long past the deadline.

Officials were expected to explain the decision further later on Tuesday.

The Washington Post was first to report the news.