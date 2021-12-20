National

Bidens add to their family with new first puppy

Joe Biden announced the White House's newest resident in a Tweet. "Welcome to the White House, Commander," the post read. (Joe Biden via Twitter)

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady’s spokesperson said.

A new puppy was spotted Monday playing on the South Lawn of the White House.

The puppy is named “Commander,” the President announced in a Tweet.

The Bidens’ beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13. Their other German Shepherd, a rescue named Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after a handful of aggressive incidents involving staff at the White House.

In March, Major bit two people — one a member of the Secret Service, another a National Park Service worker.

In April, the White House announced Major would be going to Wilmington for extensive training to help him adjust to life in the White House. Sightings of Major at the White House have been slim since then. However, a dog fence was erected around the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on the Southeast side of the White House.

Where’s the cat?

The Biden’s have also promised they will add a cat to the White House menagerie.

In April, Jill Biden said in an interview that a female cat is “waiting in the wings.” Two people familiar with the Biden’s cat situation have said that the cat is being fostered with acquaintances until the best time for it to make the move into the White House and that date has not yet been set, but “it is expected to be in the very near future.”