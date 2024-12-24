Former President Bill Clinton released from hospital after treatment for flu

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 4, 2024, in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Washington (CNN) — Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday one day after being admitted for the flu, his office said.

“President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all,” his office said in a statement.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever.

Since leaving the White House nearly a quarter-century ago, the 42nd president has endured several health scares.

He had quadruple bypass heart surgery in New York in 2004 and experienced a partially collapsed lung the following year. He had another heart procedure in 2010, when two stents were inserted into a coronary artery.

He was hospitalized in Los Angeles for six days in 2021 for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August and was extraordinarily active on the campaign trail this fall. He has kept a robust travel schedule since the election with the release of his new book, “Citizen: My Life After the White House.”