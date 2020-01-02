Bloomberg fails to file for Nevada Democratic caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg walks into the crowd of supporters and volunteers to speak to them and take photos after speaking in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats will not be able to caucus for Michael Bloomberg next month.

The former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate failed to file with the Nevada State Democratic Party by a Jan. 1 deadline, the party announced Thursday morning.

Bloomberg is intending to bypass the four early voting states, including Nevada, which will be third to express a preference on the Democratic presidential field. Instead, he has his hopes hinged on other states, including California, where a large number of delegates are up for grabs.

Bloomberg’s failure to file with Nevada Democrats means his name won’t appear on preference cards during the Feb. 22 caucus and four days of early caucusing. Caucus attendees stand in groups to express their top candidate choices and also fill out preference cards to provide a record of their choice. There’s no write-in option available.

While Bloomberg’s name won’t appear, 13 other Democrats, including all the top contenders, did make the list.