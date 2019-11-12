Bloomberg registers for 2020 ballot in Arkansas

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Bloomberg has opened door to a potential presidential run, saying the Democratic field ‘not well positioned’ to defeat Trump. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — Michael Bloomberg has filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in Arkansas’ March 3 presidential primary.

The billionaire former New York mayor hasn’t formally announced a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. But his trip to Arkansas on Tuesday is the latest indication that he is leaning toward a run.

Bloomberg sent staffers to Alabama last week to file for the primary there.

He’s moving toward a presidential bid as he warns that the current field of Democratic presidential candidates isn’t equipped to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

Bloomberg plans to skip the traditional early-voting states and focus more on Super Tuesday states, including Arkansas and Alabama.