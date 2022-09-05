National

Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

(Provided Image/Barrien County, Michigan Sheriff's Office)
by: Associated Press
SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff’s department for the investigation.

An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

Berrien County is just north of Indiana’s border.

