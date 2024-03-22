Body of missing college student Riley Strain pulled from Cumberland River in Nashville

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday recovered the body of missing college student Riley Strain from the Cumberland River. Strain disappeared on March 8 after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, country singer Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville. (Photo by Nashville PD via Facebook)

(CNN) — The body of a missing University of Missouri student who left a downtown bar this month and hasn’t been seen since was found Friday in the Cumberland River in Nashville, police said.

Riley Strain, 22, was on a weekend trip to Nashville when he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, country singer Luke Bryan’s bar, on March 8, authorities said.

Strain’s friends and family had since been unable to reach him, and police searches had been unsuccessful.

His body was recovered from the river about 8 miles from downtown, according to an update from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending,” police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.