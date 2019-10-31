Bodycam video shows officers save twin brothers overdosing at Wendy’s

SMYRNA, Ga. (WISH) — Bodycamera video on Georgia police officers shows two brothers being saved by Narcan while overdosing at a Wendy’s.

WSB reports that authorities believe the Narcan saved the twins.

Video shows one twin down in the lobby of the fast food restaurant. His brother was down in the bathroom. It happened last week in Cobb County, Georgia.

Investigators believe the twins had overdosed on heroin.

A donation from a charity made it possible. The Cobb Community Foundation donated $6,000 in 2018 to buy the Narcan doses.

“I believe that if it wasn’t for the Narcan they most likely would have passed either before the ambulance arrived or while they were in the ambulance,” said Officer Taylor Elliot with the Smyrna Police Department.