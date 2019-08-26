Boy holds hands of crying classmate with autism on first day of school

WICHITA, Kan. (KRON) – A little boy is going viral for helping out a fellow classmate in need on the first day of school.

Courtney Coko Moore posted a photo on Facebook that captured the heartwarming moment between her son, 8-year-old Christian, and new friend Connor, also 8-years-old.

“I’m so proud of my son, he seen a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a Big heart, the first day of school started off right,” Moore captioned the sweet shot.

Connor’s mother, April Crites, caught wind of the compassionate gesture and also offered her praise and thanks to Christian for helping her son during a difficult time.

“Tell your son I said thank you so very much!” Crites said. “That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic, I worry everyday that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn’t worry about such things.”

Moore chimed in and shared her own personal sentiment, saying Christian also struggles with speech and that both their sons are unique in their own way.

“I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both of our sons. Your son was so sweet,” she replied.

Way to go, Christian!