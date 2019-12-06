Boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption ceremony

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WISH) — A five-year-old Michigan boy celebrated the biggest day of his life and had his entire class by his side.

Michael Orlando Clark Jr. invited his entire kindergarten class to his Adoption Day ceremony at the Kent County (Michigan) Courthouse on Thursday.

After about a year of fostering, WXMI reports that Andrea Melvin and David Eaton were able to adopt Michael.

His class cheered him on during the process.

“He brings us a lot of joy. He’s just so full of energy and so full of love. It’s just been great for everybody,” Melvin said. “Giving a kid a permanent home, a forever family is just the best gift you can give anybody.”

Michael now has his forever family and celebrated with cake and a visit from Santa.

In total, 36 children were adopted during the ceremony.

