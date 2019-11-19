Breakstone’s recalls cottage cheese; metal, plastic found inside

(WISH) — Thousands of cases of cottage cheese have been recalled because they may be contaminated with metal and plastic pieces.

Kraft Heinz Food Co. says the recall involves three types of Breakstone’s cottage cheese.

The company says it has received six complaints from consumers but no reports of anyone being injured.

The recall affects 2% milkfat lowfat large curd cottage cheese, and 4% milkfat small and large curd cottage cheese.

The company urges customers not to eat the products and instead to return them for a refund.