Broadcaster heard on livestream making racist remarks about Oklahoma high school basketball team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis-based high school sports streaming network and an Oklahoma school athletics association promise to cut ties with the broadcaster who was heard using a racial slur about an Oklahoma girls basketball team kneeling during the National Anthem on Thursday.

“We were sickened by the comments made last night at the start of the NFHS Network’s broadcast of the OSSAA girls basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City High School,” the network said in a statement posted to their official Twitter page Friday.

We have been made aware of the racist and hateful remarks made during a broadcast of the OSSAA Quarterfinals last night. We completely condemn these acts and are investigating the matter and the individuals involved.



See our complete statement attached. pic.twitter.com/c0r0YVhvIC — NFHS Network (@NFHSNetwork) March 12, 2021

During the livestream of the quarterfinal state tournament game, a broadcaster made racist and hateful remarks in response to one team’s decision to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

“The NFHS Network firmly condems racism, hate and discrimination, and there is no room for this in high school sports or anywhere,” the statement read.

The network said it is investigating the incident and vows to cut ties with the individuals responsible.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) also condemned the incident and apologized that it happened during one of their events.

“This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson said in a statement. “State tournament playoffs are a special time for our schools, their students, and their communities, and anything that is counter-productive to education-based activities will be addressed immediately and appropriately.”

Neither NFHS Network nor OSSAA identified the broadcaster who made the racist remarks.

NFHS is based in Indianapolis. According to their website, the organization serves 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million young people.

Click here to read the full statements from NFHS Network and OSSAA.