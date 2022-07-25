National

Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service

NEW YORK (WABC) — A bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service.

The entire robbery was captured during a live stream.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead says three men waving guns stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from him and his wife.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie.

The bishop says the thieves drove away in a white Mercedes.

Bishop Whitehead ran for Brooklyn Borough President but was defeated by Antonio Reynoso.