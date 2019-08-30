Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles arrested for triple murder

CLEVELAND (WISH/CNN) — The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been charged with murdering three people in a New Year’s Eve shooting.

CNN reports Tevin Biles-Thomas has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury stemming from a shooting at a Cleveland home on Dec. 31, 2018.

Authorities in Cuyahoga County say the shooting happened at a party after uninvited guests showed up and a fight ensued.

“The altercation led to gunfire and multiple victims were shot, three of which were fatal,” explained Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosectuor’s Office in a joint statement. “Several party attendees fled the scene. Cleveland Police responded to the scene immediately.”

DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshan Banks, 21, were shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, Devaughn Gibson, 23, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” said Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

Biles-Thomas was arrested Thursday in Liberty County, Georgia, according to CNN. He is being held without bond in the Liberty County Jail.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for September 13 in Cleveland.

CNN contributed to this report.