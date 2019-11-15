Browns’ Garrett suspended indefinitely, fined for hit with helmet

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(WISH) – The National Football League has handed out suspensions and fines following Thursday night’s brawl during the Browns-Steelers game.

The NFL has suspended the Browns’ Myles Garrett indefinitely – at least the rest of the regular season and the postseason. Garrett has also been fined an undisclosed fine amount by the league.

During the game, a fight broke out and at one point, Garrett took the helmet off of Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph, began swinging wildly and hit Rudolph in the head.

Also suspended for their roles in the fight were the Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey, who received a three-game suspension without pay and Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi, who received a one-game suspension without pay.

Both Pouncey and Ogunjobi were fined as well.

Also, the Browns and Steelers organizations were fined $250,000 each.

Additionally, the NFL said other disciplinary actions will be handed down for other players, including those who left the bench to get into the vicinity of the fight.