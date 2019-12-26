Burning Man organizers sue over millions in US permit fees

Black Rock Desert,Nevada,USA.September 2,3,4–BURNING MAN– Some 4500 people gathered in the Black Rock Desert of Northern Nevada for the burning man celebration. People camped right out o the desert playa. (Tomas Ovalle/Valley Times/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Tri-Valley Times via Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers are suing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to recover millions of dollars they say the government has overcharged them over the past seven years.

Black Rock City LLC is the nonprofit that produces the annual counter-culture event in the desert north of Reno.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the group filed the suit on Dec. 13 in federal court in Washington.

Organizers say they’re tired of waiting over the past four years for the bureau to provide justification for the nearly $3 million it charges annually for a permit to host the 80,000-person event.