California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have failed to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote early Thursday in the state Assembly.

Sen. Anthony Portantino says that makes California less safe. He promised to try again when lawmakers reconvene in December.

The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need. But Assembly members could not muster the two-thirds requirement to immediately impose new limits.