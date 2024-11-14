Fake bear attacks used in California insurance fraud scam

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Some may call a case of insurance fraud in California unbearable after police say they discovered the truth behind the claims.

The California Department of Insurance says in a case called “Operation Bear Claw” four people from Los Angeles are under arrest for filing false insurance claims and blaming a wild bear for damaging three cars.

Surveillance video from the department shows what appears to be a bear rummaging through one of the cars. Investigators say the bear was actually a person in a costume.

Officers found the costume in the suspect’s home after a biologist confirmed the bear was fake.

According to CNN, the suspects defrauded three different insurance companies out of more than $140,000 dollars before police caught them. The vehicles they made claims on were a Rolls Royce and two Mercedes.

The CA Department of Insurance says the suspects have all been charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy.