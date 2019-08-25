California K-9 dies in police car, results show heat was cause of death

LONG BEACH (KRON) — A Long Beach K-9 has died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Ozzy” was in the officer’s K-9 car when he died.

He and his handler were both off-duty during the incident.

Police said the death wasn’t intentional.

The #LBPD is extremely saddened to announce the death of K-9 Ozzy. At the time, Ozzy & his handler were both off-duty and Ozzy was inside the officer’s department issued K-9 vehicle. The death was immediately reported to the LBPD and a review into the circumstances was initiated. pic.twitter.com/VMy6xBk3Gv — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) August 23, 2019

“We believe this was an accident and we are taking all the necessary steps to avoid this from happening in the future.”

The K-9 cars have fail/safe equipment that is supposed to send out alerts. The department believes the alert system was not working at the time, according to officials,

A veterinarian examination determined the cause of death to be heat-related.