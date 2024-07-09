Carmel man sentenced to 14 months for threatening Michigan election worker

DETROIT (WISH) — A Carmel, Indiana, man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison for threatening an election worker in Michigan in the days following the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Department of Justice reports.

Andrew Nickels, 38, called a clerk in Michigan on Nov. 10, 2020, and left a voicemail that included death threats against the worker and the worker’s family.

Nickels pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to one count of making a threatening interstate communication.

The FBI Detroit Field Office investigated the case.

Below is a quote from a profanity-laden voicemail at the center of an investigation by the FBI is included in the indictment made public.

“We’re watching your … mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities… (Y)ou frauded out America of a real election… Guess what, you’re gonna pay for it, you will pay for it… (T)en million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they’ll be bought out and we’ll (expletive) kill you… (Y)ou will (expletive) pay for your (expletive) lying ass remarks… We will (expletive) take you out. (Expletive) your family, (expletive) your life, and you deserve a (expletive) throat to the knife… Watch your (expletive) back… watch your (expletive) back.”

