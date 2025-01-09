Here’s the schedule for the final day of funeral rites for President Jimmy Carter

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter’s casket is expected to depart the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

The motorcade then travels Thursday to Washington National Cathedral for a service that begins at 10 a.m. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy.

Carter’s remains and his family are to depart the cathedral for Joint Base Andrews at 11:15 a.m. for a flight to Georgia on the plane that serves as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board.

An invitation-only funeral at the Maranatha Baptist Church begins at 3:45. p.m. Carter will then be buried next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, in a private service after 5 p.m.