Here’s the schedule for the final day of funeral rites for President Jimmy Carter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter’s casket is expected to depart the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. Eastern time.
The motorcade then travels Thursday to Washington National Cathedral for a service that begins at 10 a.m. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy.
Carter’s remains and his family are to depart the cathedral for Joint Base Andrews at 11:15 a.m. for a flight to Georgia on the plane that serves as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board.
An invitation-only funeral at the Maranatha Baptist Church begins at 3:45. p.m. Carter will then be buried next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, in a private service after 5 p.m.
