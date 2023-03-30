Casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

In this handout from the U.S. Military, A UH-60 Blackhawk from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division takes off March 16, 2006 from Forward Operating Base Remagen, Iraq. (Photo by Antony Joseph/U.S. Army via Getty Images)

(CNN) — A pair of helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have crashed in southwestern Kentucky, resulting in “several casualties,” according to the 101st, which didn’t specify the number of crewmembers either killed or injured.

Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, a statement from nearby Fort Campbell said.

Crewmembers were flying “during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” according to the statement on the base’s Facebook page.

The crash is expected to result in fatalities, Gov. Andy Beshear said, as first responders are at the scene. Trigg County is located just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee state border.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said on Twitter. “Please pray for all those affected.”

A spokesperson with the Kentucky State Police said they were assisting Fort Campbell authorities after an “aircraft incident” in a rural area.

The agency was contacted around 10:15 p.m. local time, Kentucky State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, and “numerous agencies” were assisting. Burgess described the area as a field and wooded.

No residential areas are affected by the incident, she said.

A vehicle belonging to a Kentucky State Trooper is seen near the scene of a crash involving 2 U.S. Army helicopters on March 30, 2023. (Provided Photo/WSMV-TV via CNN)

This is a developing story and will be updated.