Cats can grow attached to humans, too, study says

A kitten looks out from a cat house in a park on Aug. 8, 2018, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(WISH) — We may be underestimating cats’ abilities to process, store, and apply information about social situations, a study released Monday said.

The study featured in St. Louis-based Current Biology says cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers, a trait most people only associate with dogs.

Kittens from age 3 months-8 months were used in the study. Nearly two-thirds were labeled as “securely attached” to people. Those felines showed attachments to human caregivers similar to children’s, the study said, and displayed “proximity seeking, separation distress and reunion behavior.”

So, why a study on felines? The study noted that domestic dogs, which are outnumbered by domestic cats, have received far more scientific attention in recent decades.