CDC issues guidelines for travelers to consider

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Planning to travel during the pandemic? The Centers for Disease Control has some things to consider in order to protect yourself and others while traveling.

According to the CDC, travelers should ask themselves several questions:

Is COVID-19 spreading where you’re going?

IS COVID-19 spreading in your community?

Are those traveling with you likely to get sick from COVID-19?

Does your destination require a 14-day quarantine period?

The CDC also says to make sure the trip allows travelers to remain six feet apart from others, practice good hygiene and wear a face mask in public.

The government organization also asks travelers to consider the mode of transportation that will be used and anticipate the needs/challenges that can and do accompany each form of transportation.

