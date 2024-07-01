Celebrate mail carriers on National Postal Workers Day

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them "a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service" before the November election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Monday marked National Postal Worker Day, a day to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of postal carriers across the country.

Whether rain or shine, postal workers are on the front lines, ensuring mail is delivered quickly and efficiently.

Postal workers are celebrated for their tireless efforts, working through various weather conditions including heatwaves, rainstorms, sleet, and even blizzards. Their commitment to service keeps communities connected and businesses running smoothly.

“The U.S. Postal Service delivers more mail compared to any other postal service in the world, serving nearly 165 million US addresses and delivering 23.8 million packages each day,” a statement on the U.S. Postal Service Federal Credit Union’s website read.

The statement continued, “National Postal Worker Day is a holiday that can be traced back to 1997. This is when postal carriers in the Seattle, WA area established the holiday to honor their fellow employees.”

People are encouraged to take a moment to thank their mail carriers.

A simple gesture of appreciation can go a long way in brightening their day as they continue to serve the community.