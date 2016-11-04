Chicago celebrating Cubs’ first World Series in 108 years with parade, rally

CHICAGO (AP/WISH) – The city of Chicago will celebrate the Cubs’ first World Series title in 108 years with a parade and rally that will begin Friday morning.

The procession will begin at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Oak Street before continuing along Columbus Drive to Grant Park’s Hutchinson Field for a noon rally.

The festivities will occur two days after the Cubs’ 8-7, 10-inning win over the Indians in Game 7 at Cleveland.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.